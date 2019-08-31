BREAKING NEWS

ESPN: Cowboys’ contract talks with Ezekiel Elliott intensifying

Posted On 31 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News ESPN: Cowboys' contract talks with Ezekiel Elliott intensifying https://linewsradio.com/espn-cowboys-contract-talks-with-ezekiel-elliott-intensifying/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(DALLAS) — Sources tell ESPN that the Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott are working hard to get a new contract agreed to this weekend.

The contract talks have intensified, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says, just days after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he expected Elliott would likely miss regular season games. Jones also said there was no deadline for negotiations with Elliott, or fellow stars Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys had previously offered Elliott a deal that would have made him the second-highest paid running back in the NFL — behind Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley.

Elliott has held out amid the contract dispute, but is training in Mexico with Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.

The 24-year-old led the NFL in rushing yards in two of his first three seasons.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
78°
clear sky
humidity: 34%
H 78 • L 77
73°
Sun
77°
Mon
75°
Tue
80°
Wed
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup