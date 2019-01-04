Previous Story
‘Escape Room’ opens nationwide to kick off the new year
(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide today:
* Escape Room — Insidious: The Last Key director Adam Robitel’ssci-fi thriller centers on six strangers invited to take part in a game in which they seek and follow clues to escape from a locked room — with deadly consequences. Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis and Nik Dodani star. Rated PG-13.
