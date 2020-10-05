BREAKING NEWS

Entire ‘Mean Girls’ cast reunite for the first time since 2004 to support voter registration

Posted On 05 Oct 2020
CBS via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — It’s widely known among Mean Girls fans that October 3 is, well, Mean Girls Day.  The date was made famous in the 2004 movie when Jonathan Bennett’s Aaron famously asked Lindsay Lohan’s Cady, who had a major crush on him, what day it was.

The main cast of Mean Girls assembled for the first time in 16 years on Saturday to not only celebrate the movie, but to inspire voters to register and show up at the polls on November 3.

Besides explaining to host Katy Couric why it’s important to not only vote in every election, the cast reminisced about their times on set and what drew them to audition for the Tina Fey-helmed film.

Lohan spilled that she originally eyed the role of Regina George, the film’s antagonist.

“I really wanted to play Regina because I had just done a movie, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,” the actress explained, adding that she loved the idea of starring in a role where she would “get to be pretty and dress pretty.”

However, the more she read the script, “I started to really relate to Cady and her sensitivity and the trapeze of emotions that she goes through.”

Rachel McAdams inevitably went on to play Regina, saying that it was “cathartic” playing the antagonist because she wasn’t a queen bee in high school and enjoyed channeling her past experiences into the role.

Amanda Seyfried chimed in that she had zero reservations about playing Karen, the dumb blonde, grinning that she used to pull that card all the time to stay out of her respective high school drama.

The reunion also revealed the origin of “Fetch” —  Fey admitted she made it up — and whether or not the cast would be down for a sequel, which got a resounding “yes!”

By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

