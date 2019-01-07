BREAKING NEWS

Embattled ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ director Bryan Singer calls Golden Globe win “an honor”; Twitter isn’t having it

Posted On 07 Jan 2019
© 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Bohemian Rhapsody, based on the life of Queen’s iconic frontman Freddie Mercury, was the surprise winner of the Best Motion Picture — Drama trophy at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards. Rami Malek, who plays the late legend in the film, took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama.

But both Malek and producer Graham King neglected to mention the movie’s credited director, Bryan Singer, who was fired from the production and replaced with actor-director Dexter Fletcher.  Due to industry rules, however, Singer is still listed as the movie’s sole director.

Singer was reportedly fired for taking unexcused time off during the movie’s production — absenteeism he claimed was to care for a “gravely ill parent.”

Singer took to Instagram, posting a photo of himself directing Malek in the film, and commented, “What an honor. Thank you #HollywoodForeignPress.”

However, many on the Internet were less than thrilled, because Singer has been accused by several men of sexual assault and other misdeeds throughout his career.  Singer has denied the accusations.

“the g[i]rls were dressed in all black last year only for bryan singer’s bohemian rhapsody to be nominated this year,” posted one Twitter user. 

Another post showed a blindfolded Sandra Bullock from the movie Bird Box, with the caption, “hollywood when bryan singer’s allegations are brought up.”

Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood, a member of the #Time’sUp movement and an outspoken supporter of the #MeToo campaign, also took to social media to comment.

Wood, who testified before Congress about her own experiences with sexual assault, tweeted during the Golden Globes telecast, “So we just..we are all still supposed to be pretending we dont know about Bryan Singer? Cause it worked out really well with #Spacey and #Weinstein.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

