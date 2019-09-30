Entertainment News Ellen, to the Max: Degeneres lands multi-show deal with HBO streaming service https://linewsradio.com/ellen-to-the-max-degeneres-lands-multi-show-deal-with-hbo-streaming-service/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Ellen DeGeneres has teamed up with HBO Max — WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service — for three original straight to series shows, plus another project that’s still in the works.

On her syndicated talk show, Ellen revealed that HBO Max subscribers will soon see Ellen’s Home Design Challenge, First Dates Hotel, and the animated series, Little Ellen, as well as the docu-series, Finding Einstein, which is currently in development.

“I’m very excited to bring my new shows to HBO Max,” Ellen said, joking, “I don’t know who Max is, but I can’t wait to work with him.”

HBO Max is set to launch in the spring of 2020.

