BREAKING NEWS

Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award at the 77th Annual Golden Globes

Posted On 04 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Ellen DeGeneres will be honored by the legacy of another very funny woman when she receives the Carol Burnett Award at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association tapped DeGeneres as the award’s second winner — the first being its trailblazing namesake, who accepted the prize in 2018.

In a statement, the organization called Ellen a “pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit.” The HFPA adds the trophy will honor Ellen as, “an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform.”

Ellen made history with a groundbreaking 1997 episode of her sitcom Ellen in which her TV character — and DeGeneres herself — declared that she’s gay. The episode attracted 46 million viewers and earned Ellen an Emmy.

When her sitcom ended, DeGeneres pivoted to talk TV.  The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently in its 17th season, earning some 63 Daytime Emmy Awards, a record 11 of which are for Outstanding Daytime Talk Show.

Ellen will accept the Carol Burnett Award at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which air live on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
52°
broken clouds
humidity: 66%
wind: 10mph SSW
H 59 • L 55
60°
Tue
54°
Wed
56°
Thu
53°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup