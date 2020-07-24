BREAKING NEWS

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s home burglarized

Posted On 24 Jul 2020
ABC/Todd Wawrychuk(LOS ANGELES) — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Montecito home of Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi was burglarized on July 4, ABC News has learned.

The crooks are said to have made off with “high value jewelry and watches.”

Sheriff’s detectives and forensics technicians are conducting a thorough investigation of the burglary but so far no arrests have been made.

Additionally, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is in contact with other law enforcement agencies to determine if the incident was related to other recent celebrity home burglaries.

It’s unclear if either Portia or Ellen were home at the time of the break-in.

By George Costantino 
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

