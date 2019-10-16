Political News Elizabeth Warren gets most speaking time at Democratic debate https://linewsradio.com/elizabeth-warren-gets-most-speaking-time-at-democratic-debate/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock(WESTERVILLE, Ohio) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren led Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in terms of speaking time, fielding harsh criticism from rivals and making her onstage debut as the presumed front-runner.

Warren, who now leads a number of national and early-state polls, spoke for 22:32 through the three-hour debate. She took more heat from her counterparts than anyone else, including former Vice President Joe Biden, who previously had been put under the spotlight by fellow candidates.

Biden had the second-highest speaking time, at 17:30. He finished the night by closing the gap on Warren after the first hour, when it was estimated she spoke for nearly twice as long — 10:50 to Biden’s 5:21.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ranked third overall, at 13:53.

Businessman Tom Steyer spoke the least, clocking in at 7:20.

The rest of the candidates’ speaking times are as follows:

• Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders: 13:20

• South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg: 13:04

• Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke: 13:02

• California Sen. Kamala Harris: 12:24

• New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker: 11:19

• Entrepreneur Andrew Yang: 8:54

• Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro: 8:39

• Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: 8:09

The speaking-time estimations are calculated using multiple stopwatches.

