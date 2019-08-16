BREAKING NEWS

El Paso police looking to identify ‘hero’ who saved lives, including a baby, at Walmart massacre

Posted On 16 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS El Paso police looking to identify 'hero' who saved lives, including a baby, at Walmart massacre https://linewsradio.com/el-paso-police-looking-to-identify-hero-who-saved-lives-including-a-baby-at-walmart-massacre/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/rss.xml

vmargineanu/iStock(EL PASO, Texas) — El Paso police are looking to identify a man they say heroically saved lives, including a baby, during this month’s Walmart massacre.

The city’s police department posted a grainy surveillance image of the unknown man on its Facebook page Thursday.

“We believe this HERO helped save several lives including an infant,” it read.

“Crimes Against Persons is requesting the community’s help in identifying the person in the picture,” police said. “His actions at Wal-Mart were critical and lifesaving, he needs to be identified and interviewed by investigators.”

Police ask anyone with information about his identity to call 915-212-4040.

Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more were injured in the Aug. 3 shooting at a Walmart near the Mexican border.

The gunman allegedly cased the store to look for Mexicans to kill before he carried out the attack, according to law enforcement officials.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said this week he’s forming a domestic terrorism task force to “combat these hateful acts.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
75°
clear sky
humidity: 73%
wind: 9mph ESE
H 75 • L 73
79°
Sat
85°
Sun
87°
Mon
82°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup