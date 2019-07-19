BREAKING NEWS

El Paso Police: 29-year-old Texas mom Erika Gaytan missing after date, ‘could be in danger’

Posted On 19 Jul 2019
iStock(EL PASO, Texas) — A 29-year-old Texas mother who went missing after she went on a date last weekend “could be in danger,” relatives and police said.

Erika Gaytan, of El Paso, was last seen in the evening of July 13 or the early morning hours of July 14, according to the El Paso police department.

Police did not say where she was last seen, but her family told ABC El Paso affiliate KVIA-TV that she had been on a date at the El Paso County Coliseum for a concert.

Her family told the station it was not like Gaytan to have gone off and leave her 7-year-old son behind.

A spokesman with El Paso police said that the department fears she “could be in danger.”

In a photo issued by police, Gaytan is seen on the night she disappeared wearing a white dress and smiling.

Anyone with information on Gaytan’s whereabouts is urged to contact El Paso police at 915-832-4400.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

