Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler to head “Feeding America” livestream

Posted On 24 Apr 2020
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association(LOS ANGELES) — Saturday Night Live vets Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler top the star-studded lineup of the “Feeding America Comedy Festival” on May 9, according to The Wrap.

In addition to Murphy and Sandler, the festival that was put together by Byron Allen, will feature Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Crystal, Marlon Wayans, Howie Mandel, Brad Garrett, Taraji P. Henson, Louie Anderson, Margaret Cho, Kenan Thompson, Marc Maron, Jon Lovitz, Caroline Rhea, Billy Gardell, Tim Meadows, Jamie Kennedy, Bill Engvall, Sheryl Underwood, Chris Rock, and Allen himself.

The charity event, co-produced by Funny or Die, will feature comedy segments pre-recorded at the comics’ homes and livestreamed throughout the three-hour event to raise money for Feeding America.

“Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Allan told The Wrap.

The “Feeding America Comedy Festival” will livestream on the Allen Media Group television network’s Comedy.TV, The Weather Channel and on the app Local Now, from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.

 Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

