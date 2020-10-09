BREAKING NEWS

Eboni K. Williams becomes first Black cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’

Posted On 09 Oct 2020
(NEW YORK) — The Real Housewives of New York City is making history after announcing there’s a new housewife joining the family.

Eboni K. Williams, a 37-year-old TV host and attorney, will officially join the cast next season and become the first Black housewife in the series’ history.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” Revolt TV’s State of the Culture host gushed in a statement obtained by People. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

Williams has an impressive — and expansive — resume.  She obtained a Juris Doctorate degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, played an essential role assisting New Orleans council-members following Hurricane Katrina, served as a CBS News correspondent and a Fox News contributor, co-hosted WABC’s midday talk show and, currently serves as Revolt’s host of State of the Culture.

Williams is also a best-selling author, publishing the book Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance & Success in 2017, according to her official bio.

RHONY currently stars Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer.  

Williams is already teasing the upcoming season on her Instagram, sharing McSweeny’s picture of the two’s selfie on Thursday that declared, “Let the games begin.”

The TV host also wrote in a separate post while sharing a headline of the franchise’s casting announcement, “Y’all, Bravo messed around and gave your girl an [apple.]”  

Williams also hinted that things will be “EXTREMELY interesting” next season.

RHONY airs on the Bravo network. 

By Megan Stone
