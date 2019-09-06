Entertainment News Dylan Farrow criticizes Scarlett Johansson for supporting Woody Allen https://linewsradio.com/dylan-farrow-criticizes-scarlett-johansson-for-supporting-woody-allen/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — Dylan Farrow isn’t standing for Scarlett Johansson’s public support of her adoptive father, Woody Allen.

Farrow has publicly accused Allen molesting her when she was seven, though Allen has never been charged in connection with the allegations and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Johansson recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she loves Allen and stated, “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”

Farrow publicly aired her disappointment with the Marvel star on Twitter. She framed her disgust by referencing the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements — which Johansson publicly supports.

“Because if we’ve learned anything from the past two years it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who “maintain their innocence” without question,” tweets Farrow, “Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”

Her tweet was a direct response to the Los Angeles Times, which tweeted Wednesday, “And now a moment of silence for Scarlett Johansson’s publicist,” along with a link to their coverage of Johansson’s support of Allen.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.