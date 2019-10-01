Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returning to ‘WWE SmackDown’ on Friday

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 01 Oct 2019
ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — If you detect the aroma of a WWE comeback, then you can indeed smell what The Rock is cooking.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to WWE SmackDown for the first time in six years, for the wrestling match-up’s Friday debut on Fox.

In a tweet, Johnson teased, “There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home.” Johnson — who has become one of the most bankable movie stars in the world in recent years — last appeared on Smackdown in 2013.  That same year, the Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji star formally announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

After nine years on various cable channels, Fox netted a five-year deal with World Wrestling Entertainment to bring two hour Smackdown episodes to the network every week, starting Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

