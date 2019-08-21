BREAKING NEWS

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is Forbes’ highest paid male actor in the world

Posted On 21 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is Forbes' highest paid male actor in the world https://linewsradio.com/dwayne-the-rock-johnson-is-forbes-highest-paid-male-actor-in-the-world/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Randy Holmes(HOLLYWOOD) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been named this year’s highest paid male actor in the world, according to Forbes.

The Hobbs & Shaw star raked in an eyebrow-raising $89.4 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019 thanks to a lucrative pay formula that includes massive upfront paychecks and a cut of profits on his films. He also gets paid $700,000 per episode for HBO’s Ballers and seven figures in royalties for his Under Armour line.

He’s followed up by two Avengers: Endgame stars: Chris Hemsworth at number two with an estimated $76.4 million and Robert Downey Jr. at number three with $66 million. Fellow Avengers Bradley Cooper, Chris Evans and Paul Rudd also make the list at numbers six, eight and nine respectively.

Other actors on the top 10 include Jackie Chan, Adam Sandler and Will Smith.

Last year, Johnson was number two on the list, with George Clooney taking the top spot.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
81°
shower rain
humidity: 74%
wind: 13mph S
H 83 • L 79
86°
Thu
79°
Fri
78°
Sat
73°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup