Dwayne Johnson helps ring in fan’s 101st birthday with tequila and a song

Leave it to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to ensure his fans celebrate the best birthday ever, no matter their age. For one 101-year-old admirer, the Moana star made sure to hook her up with several bottles of his signature tequila.

“HAPPY BEAUTIFUL 101 BIRTHDAY to Grandma Grover,” Johnson cheered on Saturday, posting a photo of his delighted fan clutching her prized possessions. “Good to see you received my gift of @teremana bottles and the card I wrote you!”

Beyond ensuring the centenarian rang in 101 with some amazing mementos, he also imparted some wisdom to Grandma Grover.

“Remember to SIP the Mana, grandma and it’s not time to do shots,” Teased Johnson, noting that his tequila is meant to pack a delicious but potent punch.

Regardless, the Jumanji star was extremely touched to have earned Grandma Grover’s respect. “Happiest of birthdays – what an amazing and blessed life,” he wrote her. “Enjoy your mana, Marie!”

He ended his heartfelt shoutout with the humorous hashtag #GrandmaGettingHerGrooveBack.

As for Johnson’s appreciative fan, she is now the proud owner of the actor’s Blanco and Reposado small batch tequila.

That’s not all that Grandma Grover received from “My Rock,” as an earlier video shows that the actor sent her a personalized message of him singing an over-the-top version of “Happy Birthday. Of course, her adorable reaction was caught on video.

This also isn’t the first time the former wrestler honored his fan. Last year, he helped ring in her 100th birthday after a friend of the family contacted him on Twitter.

“What?? First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need,” Johnson wrote in response and, since then, forged a beautiful friendship.

