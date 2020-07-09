Dwayne Johnson confirms ‘Jumanji 3’ after ‘The Next Level’ surpasses $800M globally

Universal Pictures/Frank Masi(LOS ANGELES) — Even though movie theaters have shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, lockdown hasn’t stopped people from enjoying the movies. For example, Jumanji: The Next Level has officially made over $800 million worldwide since opening in theaters last December.

The movie’s star Dwayne Johnson celebrated the remarkable news on Wednesday and sent a heartfelt congratulations to everyone who worked on the hit sequel.

“This was a nice surprising call to get this morning. JUMANJI’s still going strong,” the 48-year-old wrote. “First of all, THANK YOU. Secondly, I’m always grateful to see our JUMANJI having that unique, fun magic and mana for families around the [world] to enjoy.”

That was when Johnson confirmed that the franchise will be turned into a trilogy, revealing, “Our entire team will work even harder to make the next JUMANJI the best one yet.”

It is unknown when the third installment will start production.

Deadline confirms the latest milestone, which it hit on Tuesday. The movie made $319.2 million domestically while, overseas, it earned an additional $480.9 million.

That follows the film notching a historic opening weekend, drawing in $59.3 million — the biggest opening ever for a December comedy. It also hit no. 1 in 44 markets worldwide.

Jumanji: The Next Level starred Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Awkwafina and Nick Jonas.

