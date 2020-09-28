Dwayne Johnson breaks his silence on politics, announces he’s voting for Joe Biden

Art Streiber/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Fans of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finally know who he’s voting for. The Hobbs & Shaw actor broke his longstanding silence on politics Sunday to formally endorse former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.

“I’ve never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or vice presidential candidate in my life, over my career,” the 48-year-old actor announced in a socially distanced YouTube video featuring Biden and Harris. “You guys are both obviously experienced to lead. You’ve done great things.”

Johnson not only expressed his confidence in the duo’s qualifications, but also noted that their “soul” is what earned his respect.

Referencing his late father Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, the actor expressed, “My dad always said, ‘Respect is given when it is earned.'”

Johnson then posed the question to Harris and Biden about what they’ll do to ensure they earn the same respect from the American people.

“By doing what we say we’re going to do. By keeping our word. By leveling with the American people. By taking responsibility. When we fail, acknowledge it,” answered the former Vice President before extending that promise to his administration, saying it will be “representative of all of America.”

Harris noted the importance of running an honest administration, telling Johnson, “One of the foundations of trust is truth” even when it’s “difficult to hear.”

“People are grieving the loss of life, the loss of jobs, the loss of certainty, the loss of normalcy and to heal and get through this. We’re gonna have to be honest about what healing will require,” added Harris.

Johnson gave Harris his honest opinion of her, calling the senator “smart and tough” and that, “In my opinion you are a certified bada**.”

The first presidential debate is fast approaching, taking place in Cleveland on Tuesday.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.