Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito crash unsuspecting couple’s wedding

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Move over Maroon 5, there’s a new professional team of wedding crashers out there and their names are Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito.

Johnson posted the hilarious video to his Instagram on Sunday, which starts with the pair enjoying some tequila by the pool to celebrate wrapping Jumanji: Into the Jungle. However, their peace is suddenly interrupted by shouts and cheers.

“Sounds like a wedding,” Dwayne concludes, before revealing that he’s never crashed one, to which the 75-year-old DeVito nonchalantly offers, “You wanna do it? Let’s crash the wedding.”

The two then sneak into the reception, but not before being fitted with audio equipment to serenade the wedding party with their unique rendition of Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable.”

As the crowd cheers, the bride, named Kristine, hilariously rises from her table in a panic. The cameras catch her whispering “What’s happening?” to a party guest and quickly looking around before realizing exactly who walked onto the dance floor.

She then laughs uncontrollably as Johnson and DeVito take turns singing into the microphone while reading lyrics off a smartphone.

After, the three exchange hugs as the Jumanji: Into the Jungle stars sweetly offer their congratulations before interacting with the rest of the wedding party for photos and handshakes.

“That was amazing! What do you think?” Johnson excitedly asked Devito as they walked out of the reception, which earns him a fist bump from his his co-star who affirms, “Crash! Killed it!”

Devito also had some words of advice for the groom, Will. “Big house so he doesn’t have to bump into her,” he sagely advises before Johnson corrects, “Not the right thing – no.”

The Rock, who married his longtime girlfriend over the summer, then revealed five words any good husband should live by, “Yes, honey, you are right.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More