BREAKING NEWS

DUN-DUNNN: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ launching first podcast tonight

Posted On 26 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  DUN-DUNNN: 'Law & Order: SVU' launching first podcast tonight https://linewsradio.com/dun-dunnn-law-order-svu-launching-first-podcast-tonight/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

NBCUniversal(NEW YORK) — If just you can’t get enough of Law & Order — in spite of the fact that various iterations of the show are pretty much airing constantly throughout the day on various channels — you’re in luck.

Series creator Dick Wolf and NBC are launching  The Law & Order: SVU Podcast, an after-show discussion that will premiere after Thursday night’s season premiere of L&O: SVU — which, at 21 years old, is TV’s longest-running primetime drama. 

Hosted by Anthony Roman, The Law & Order: SVU Podcast promises to take fans “inside the squad room for exclusive episode intel from the cast and crew, radio-style episodes and more!”

Show star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay will appear, as will fellow cast members Kelli Giddish, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, and Philip Winchester.

The podcast requires a paid subscription; it can be found at Apple’s podcast store.

Law & Order: SVU airs at 10 p.m. Eastern time tonight on NBC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
75°
moderate rain
humidity: 78%
wind: 18mph SSW
H 69 • L 68
71°
Fri
76°
Sat
73°
Sun
68°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup