DUN-DUNNN: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ launching first podcast tonight

NBCUniversal(NEW YORK) — If just you can’t get enough of Law & Order — in spite of the fact that various iterations of the show are pretty much airing constantly throughout the day on various channels — you’re in luck.

Series creator Dick Wolf and NBC are launching The Law & Order: SVU Podcast, an after-show discussion that will premiere after Thursday night’s season premiere of L&O: SVU — which, at 21 years old, is TV’s longest-running primetime drama.

Hosted by Anthony Roman, The Law & Order: SVU Podcast promises to take fans “inside the squad room for exclusive episode intel from the cast and crew, radio-style episodes and more!”

Show star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay will appear, as will fellow cast members Kelli Giddish, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, and Philip Winchester.

The podcast requires a paid subscription; it can be found at Apple’s podcast store.

Law & Order: SVU airs at 10 p.m. Eastern time tonight on NBC.