Duchess Meghan supports Serena Williams at Wimbledon

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images(LONDON) — A warm welcome, indeed!

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was on hand Thursday at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club for Wimbledon.

“A warm welcome to the Duchess of Sussex on No.1 Court,” the tournament tweeted with a picture of Meghan looking stunning, per usual, in a white blazer.

She was all smiles as she supported her friend and tennis great Serena Williams.

Meghan was with close pals Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth. The Duchess’ son Archie is going to be christened this weekend.

Williams dropped the first set to Kaja Juvan Thursday but ultimately won the match, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

The latest royal appearance at the biggest tennis event of the year comes days after Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, visited Wimbledon Tuesday and sat Centre Court.

Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), also wore white and sported a chic collared midi dress with black buttons down the front by British designer Suzannah.

She even got a chance to meet and chat with British favorite and past Wimbledon champ, Andy Murray.

Kate grew up as an avid tennis player and huge fan. In 2017, she shared in a BBC One documentary on Wimbledon that tennis was a huge part of her life growing up and that watching the famed tournament made her want to become a tennis star.

“It inspires young people, including myself,” she continued. “Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, ‘Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results.”

