Duchess Meghan reportedly flying to NYC to watch Serena Williams in US Open final

NataliaCatalina/iStock(LONDON) — Serena Williams will play Saturday in the U.S. Open women’s final with a special guest in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York, according to a new report.

Williams’ close friend Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly on her way from London to New York to watch Williams play 19-year-old Canadian star Bianca Andreescu.

Meghan, 38, left Prince Harry and their 4-month-old son Archie at home in Windsor to catch a last-minute flight to New York, according to The Times of London.

Duchess Meghan, who faced scrutiny for traveling with Harry and Archie this summer on private jets, took a commercial flight, according to the Times.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment but also did not deny the Times’ report.

Meghan and Williams have been friends since meeting at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami.

The tennis star and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding last May.

Williams was also one of the organizers of Meghan’s star-studded baby shower in New York City earlier this year.

