Duchess Meghan pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg with RBG mask, shirt

(LOS ANGELES) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is an outspoken advocate for women’s rights. In a recent public appearance she paid tribute to a women’s rights pioneer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

For a recent taping of the Teenager Therapy podcast with Prince Harry, Meghan, 39, wore a face mask and a T-shirt honoring the late Supreme Court Justice, who died last month at the age of 87 after a battle with cancer.

In the last years of her life, Ginsburg became a pop culture icon known best by her initials, RBG.

Meghan’s T-shirt honoring the late justice simply had the initials R. B. G. in large type.

The duchess’s face mask was embroidered with the phrase, “When there are nine,” a reference to Ginsburg’s famous reply when she was asked the question, “When will the Supreme Court have enough women?”

Meghan issued a statement at the time of Ginsburg’s death that said the late justice had inspired her from a young age.

“With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction,” Meghan said in the statement. “She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honor her, remember her, act for her.”

Meghan’s Mirror, a website and Twitter account that documents Duchess Meghan’s fashion, reported that both the face mask and T-shirt worn are sold on Etsy.

Meghan and Harry spoke to three of the California-based founders of the Teenager Therapy podcast to mark World Mental Health Day.

Meghan described her own experience of being in the spotlight in the age of the internet and social media.

“I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world — male or female,” she told the high school-age hosts. “Now for eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave or with the baby, but what was able to be just manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable. I don’t care if you are 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is damaging.”

Harry said he copes with being in the spotlight by not reading what is written about him and also by meditating.

“Meditation is key,” he said. “I never thought that I would be the person to do that.”

