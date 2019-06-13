WORLD NEWS Duchess Kate attends gala for Addiction Awareness Week https://linewsradio.com/duchess-kate-attends-gala-for-addiction-awareness-week/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images(LONDON) — Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attended the first annual gala dinner for Addiction Awareness Week Wednesday night, wearing a white dress by designer Barbara Casasola that she wore to another event three years ago.

Duchess Kate, patron of Action on Addiction, a U.K.-based charity, paired the dress this time around with metallic glittery pumps and a metallic clutch.

Her attendance at the gala came the night before her appearance on a long-running BBC children’s show, Blue Peter, to highlight the importance of nature for kids and families.

The special, airing Thursday on CBBC, shows Duchess Kate gardening and building a den with children.

She tells the presenter how important she thinks it is for children to play outside.



“It encourages creativity, confidence and even a short amount of time, 10 to 15 minutes outside, makes a huge difference to physical well-being but also to our mental well-being,” Kate said, adding that she drags her own children outdoors “rain or shine.”

Kate made a big splash last month with the “Back to Nature” garden she helped design at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. The garden was created to encourage children to play outside.

Kate, a mother of three, has made early childhood development the focus of her work, advocating for the benefits of the outdoors on improving mental health, particularly for kids.

Kate’s collaboration with Blue Peter also includes a competition that asks viewers to design a sculpture that will go in Kate’s “Back to Nature” garden when it moves to RHS Garden Wisley, a garden run by the Royal Horticultural Society.

