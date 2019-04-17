BREAKING NEWS

Dozens of volunteers search for 14-year-old missing since Saturday

Posted On 17 Apr 2019
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office(CLEVELAND) — Dozens of volunteers are helping search for a 14-year-old boy in Ohio who has been missing since Saturday, authorities said.

Jonathon Minard was last seen in rural Carroll County on Saturday evening, wearing a blue hoodie, brown pants and brown boots. The teen is described as having blue eyes and brown hair and standing around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Relatives told Cleveland ABC affiliate WEWS-TV that Minard was at a family friend’s house near Carrollton, where he was left alone after complaining of a toothache. Then, he disappeared.

Carrollton is about an hour southeast of Akron.

Minard’s aunt, Jo Hepner, said his parents are “devastated.”

“His mom is ready to have a breakdown, his dad is too and they feel helpless because they can’t do anything,” Hepner told WEWS.

More than 100 volunteers joined the search effort on Tuesday afternoon, alongside authorities and search dogs. The search area covers a vast 6-mile radius in Carroll County, consisting of hills, woods and farm fields, according to WEWS.

“I do have faith. I do. He’s a strong boy and he’s a fighter and I do think that we’ll find him,” Hepner said.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

