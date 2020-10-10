BREAKING NEWS

Dozens of COVID-19 cases reported at 2 veterans care centers in Virginia

Posted On 10 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

virginia.govBY: EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — Dozens of COVID-19 cases have been reported at two veterans care centers in Virginia.

The Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center in Richmond has 49 cases impacting 39 residents and 10 staff, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services said Friday.

The Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke has 62 COVID-19 cases among 43 residents and 19 staff, the department said.

“The residents are on separate wings at the veterans care centers to isolate them from other residents, while the employees are at home in self-isolation and under the care of their personal health care provider,” the Department of Veterans Services said in a statement. “Residents, family members, and staff have been notified of the positive cases.”

The Richmond facility has 170 residents total while the Roanoke facility has 180 residents.

State health workers have conducted in-person assessments at both facilities within the last few weeks, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services said.

The Richmond facility tests all residents and staff at least once per week while the Roanoke facility tests twice per week, the department said.

The centers are closed to visitors with rare exceptions, the department said.

Neither facility could immediately be reached by ABC News for comment.

Over 65,000 U.S. veterans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and at least 3,601 have died, according to Veterans Affairs.

ABC News’ Lauren Lantry contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl