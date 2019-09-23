BREAKING NEWS

'Downton Abbey' beats Rambo, ruling the weekend box office with $31 million debut

Posted On 23 Sep 2019
Jaap Buitendijk / © 2019 Focus Features, LLC(LOS ANGELES) — Downton Abbey grabbed an estimated $31 million, propelling it to number one at the box office and giving Focus Films its biggest opening weekend ever. It surpassed the studio’s previous champ, Insidious Chapter 3, which collected $22.7 million in 2015.

Overseas, the film, a continuation of the popular British series that aired on PBS from 2011-2016 and featuring original stars Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern and Maggie Smith, among others, took in an estimated $10 million.

Second place is still too close to call, with the Brad Pitt-led Ad Astra narrowly leading Rambo: Last Blood, which features Sylvester Stallone returning as the titular character. The former earned an estimated $19.2 million, while the latter opened with an estimated $19 million.

It: Chapter Two, in its third week of release, dropped to fourth place. Its totals stateside now stand at upwards of $179 million, making it the third-largest R-rated horror of all-time. Overseas, the film added an estimated $21.3 million, bringing its tally to over $205 million and more than $385 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five was Hustlers, bringing in an estimated $17 million in its second week of release.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Downton Abbey, $31 million
2. Ad Astra, $19.2 million
3. Rambo: Last Blood, $19 million
4. It: Chapter Two, $17.2 million
5. Hustlers, $17 million
6. The Lion King, $2.57 million
7. Good Boys, $2.5 million
8. Angel Has Fallen, $2.4 million
9. Overcomer, $1.5 million
10. Fast & Furious: Presents Hobbs & Shaw, $1.46 million

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

