BREAKING NEWS

Dominic West claims his “marriage is strong” after he’s spotted kissing Lily James

Posted On 13 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

GlosPics/MEGA/GC Images (L-R: Dominic West, Catherine FitzGerald)(LONDON) — The Affair star Dominic West is hitting back after accusations he’s been having, well, an affair with actress Lily James.

After West and James were photographed kissing and canoodling in Rome this weekend, West and his wife of 10 years, Catherine FitzGerald, put on a united front to show everything is just fine in their marriage.

On Tuesday, West and FitzGerald posed for a photo opp outside their home in England and shared a kiss of their own for photographers. They also held up a written sign that read, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.”

U.K. tabloid The Daily Mail had published photos of West, 50, and James, 31, riding an electric scooter together in Rome on Sunday. They were later spotted at a restaurant where West was snapped with his arm around James and kissing her neck. Sources said they also spent two nights at Hotel De La Ville together.

The two are set to co-star in the TV series The Pursuit of Love and while some initially thought they could be filming scenes for the show, the series is a period piece and they were not in costume.

West and FitzGerald share four children together: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7. West also has a 22-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl