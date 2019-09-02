BREAKING NEWS

Dolphin hunting season begins again in Japanese cove made famous by bloody documentary

Posted On 02 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS Dolphin hunting season begins again in Japanese cove made famous by bloody documentary  https://linewsradio.com/dolphin-hunting-season-begins-again-in-japanese-cove-made-famous-by-bloody-documentary/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

iStock/Thinkstock(TAIJI, Japan) — Dolphin hunting season has commenced in the small village of Taiji, Japan, with a quota to kill more than 1,400 dolphins and 300 whales in the coming months.

Made famous by the 2010 Academy Award-winning documentary “The Cove,” which filmed the slaughter of so many dolphins that it turned the waters of the cove red with blood, the annual hunting of dolphins is carried out by 26 fishermen who have been granted permits from the government, according to Dolphin Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to the welfare and protection of dolphins worldwide.

“The Cove” brought international outrage over the annual practice that previously involved killing the dolphins with long, sharp spears and dragging them onto boats where they would eventually die.

However, according to Dolphin Project, since the documentary, the practice of dolphin killing has now changed to be less visually dramatic — but also arguably less humane – slaughter.

“The fishermen push a sharp metal spike into the dolphins’ necks just behind the blowholes, which is supposed to sever the spinal cord and produce an instant ‘humane’ death. The fishermen then push dowel-like wooden corks into the wounds to prevent their blood from spilling into the cove,” the Dolphin Project describes on its website.

The 2019/2020 hunting season in Taiji will aim to kill 1,749 of the cetaceans, including 6 species of dolphin and 3 species of whale.

Japan notified the U.S. on Dec. 26, 2018, that it had decided to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission in order to pursue commercial whaling. Their decision went into effect on June 29 of this year, according to a memorandum from the Embassy of Japan.

The official reason Japan has given for the annual hunt is to use the dolphins for meat, but Dolphin Project says there are other reasons as well.

“From the fishermen’s perspective, the dolphins eat too much fish, and the fishermen are simply killing the competition…It is about eradicating as many dolphins as possible in order to make the oceans’ fish available to themselves.”

The Japanese embassy did not immediately reply for ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
73°
moderate rain
humidity: 88%
wind: 14mph S
H 77 • L 74
75°
Tue
85°
Wed
71°
Thu
66°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup