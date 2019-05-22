Political News DOJ makes counteroffer to House Democrats on subpoenaed Mueller docs https://linewsradio.com/doj-makes-counteroffer-to-house-democrats-on-subpoenaed-mueller-docs/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

YinYang/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice has made a counteroffer to Democrats on subpoenaed documents related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into 2016 Russian election meddling — a move aimed at dialing back tensions between the administration and lawmakers over the matter.

The counteroffer includes a concession to make available some underlying evidence that helped inform Mueller’s report. DOJ officials had initially balked at such an overture as recently as last week, which led House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff to set a deadline of this Wednesday to respond and threatened Attorney General William Barr with “unspecified enforcement action.”

That action could include a resolution of contempt or hefty fines.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd in DOJ’s latest offer said all members of the House Intel Committee would be able to view a less-redacted version of “Volume 1” of the Mueller report that dealt primarily with outlining Russia’s efforts to meddle in the election.

A separate DOJ official said that the department had “already begun the process of identifying, locating and reviewing” some of the materials provided by Mueller’s team separate from the report that could be in line with what Schiff has requested.

But, the official added, it was “a process that will not continue should the committee take the unnecessary and unproductive step of moving to hold the attorney general in contempt.”

The House Intelligence Committee did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.