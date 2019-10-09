BREAKING NEWS

DOJ indicts intel employee for allegedly leaking to journalists

Posted On 09 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Political News DOJ indicts intel employee for allegedly leaking to journalists https://linewsradio.com/doj-indicts-intel-employee-for-allegedly-leaking-to-journalists/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

YinYang/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice on Wednesday announced an indictment of Henry Kyle Frese, a Defense Intelligence Agency employee prosecutors say allegedly leaked top secret information to two journalists.

According to a court filing in the U.S. Eastern District of Virginia, between 2018 and 2019 Frese allegedly provided classified intelligence reports regarding “a foreign country’s weapons systems” to a journalist he lived with and who prosecutors say he was involved romantically.

In a separate instance in September, prosecutors say that Frese was “captured on court-authorized surveillance” in a cell phone call disclosing ‘secret’ classified information to a separate journalist.

A grand jury approved an indictment Tuesday charging Frese with two counts of transmitting national defense information to unauthorized persons, and could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count, according to press release.

Prosecutors note Frese is presumed innocent unless proven guilty, he is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
53°
light rain
humidity: 93%
wind: 22mph NNE
H 58 • L 54
58°
Thu
62°
Fri
60°
Sat
64°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup