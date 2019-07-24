BREAKING NEWS

Dodgers to renovate stadium ahead of 2020 season, All-Star Game

Posted On 24 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Dodgers to renovate stadium ahead of 2020 season, All-Star Game https://linewsradio.com/dodgers-to-renovate-stadium-ahead-of-2020-season-all-star-game/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

dszc/iStock(LOS ANGELES) — The Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday announced plans to renovate their stadium in time for the 2020 season.

The improvements to Dodger Stadium, MLB’s third-oldest ballpark, will cost $100 million and come as the team prepares to host the All-Star Game next season.

“Dodger Stadium has always been and remains the most beautiful place ever built to play or watch the game of baseball, and these renovations will enhance every aspect of the fan experience with modern and family-friendly amenities,” Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten said in a press release. “This latest project continues to demonstrate ownership’s commitment to give a first-class experience to the best fans in baseball.”

Among the improvements are a new centerfield plaza, renovations to the left and right field pavilions, new elevators and bridges, a new sound system and a statue dedicated to Hall of Fame left-handed pitcher Sandy Koufax.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
80°
broken clouds
humidity: 42%
wind: 8mph NE
H 81 • L 80
81°
Thu
79°
Fri
81°
Sat
85°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup