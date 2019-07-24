BREAKING NEWS

Docu-series on accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in the works at Lifetime

Posted On 24 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Docu-series on accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in the works at Lifetime https://linewsradio.com/docu-series-on-accused-child-sex-trafficker-jeffrey-epstein-in-the-works-at-lifetime/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — On the heels of their high-profile Surviving R. Kelly docu-series earlier this year, Lifetime’s preparing to direct a similar spotlight on another controversial figure.

The cable channel just announced their next docu-series will be Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, about the 66-year-old billionaire New York financier and registered sex offender who was recently arrested for his alleged predatory behavior involving young girls.

Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 in a controversial plea deal that saw him plead guilty to prostitution-related charges after he was indicted on sex crimes that included allegedly having sex with underage girls as young as 14 years old.  He served 13 months in prison and had to register as a sex offender under the plea terms. 

Earlier this month, Epstein was arrested in New Jersey on sex trafficking charges, again allegedly involving underage girls.  He was denied bond and remains in jail pending trial.  He faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

There’s no word so far on when Surviving Jeffrey Epstein will premiere.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
79°
broken clouds
humidity: 57%
wind: 14mph N
H 80 • L 77
82°
Thu
79°
Fri
82°
Sat
85°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup