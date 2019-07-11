BREAKING NEWS

Disney’s newest Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge ride will make its debut this winter

Posted On 11 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Disney's newest Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge ride will make its debut this winter https://linewsradio.com/disneys-newest-star-wars-galaxys-edge-ride-will-make-its-debut-this-winter/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Disney(ORLANDO) — Disney has announced opening dates for its newest Star Wars attraction.

The new ride, called “Rise of the Resistance,” will open at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on December 5, which just so happens to be Walt Disney’s birthday. It will be part of Hollywood Studios’ brand new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge section, set to open on August 29.

It will later launch at Disneyland’s own recently opened Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Anaheim, California on January 17. So far, Disneyland’s Galaxy Edge only has one ride: “Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.”

According to the official Disney Parks blog, “Rise of the Resistance” will “blur the lines between fantasy and reality.” It begins with guests joining Rey and General Organa at a secret base. Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer.  The two will then have to break out, avoid Kylo Ren and protect the secret base.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
76°
light rain
humidity: 83%
wind: 13mph SSE
H 75 • L 73
83°
Fri
86°
Sat
84°
Sun
82°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup