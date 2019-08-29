BREAKING NEWS

Disney World’s ‘Star Wars’: Galaxy’s Edge is packed — but TSA says don’t pack this souvenir

Posted On 29 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Disney World's 'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge is packed -- but TSA says don't pack this souvenir https://linewsradio.com/disney-worlds-star-wars-galaxys-edge-is-packed-but-tsa-says-dont-pack-this-souvenir/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Photo: John Garzillo(ORLANDO) — Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge just opened at Orlando’s Walt Disney World, and according to Twitter-using park-goers, it’s packed.

However, those who are lucky enough to visit the newly-opened park should keep in mind that they shouldn’t try to leave with one of the park’s unique — and sought after — soda bottles.

To preserve the illusion that you’re on the planet Batuu, Disney’s Imagineers worked with Coca-Cola to create bottles of Sprite, Coke, and Diet Coke that look like they came from the Star Wars universe.  But unfortunately, they made them look like thermal detonators — otherwise known as bombs.

The design earned a “no-go” from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which prohibits flying with “replicas” of any kind of weapon — both from this galaxy, and apparently, those far, far away.

The lesson was learned the hard way by folks who  visited the Galaxy’s Edge Park at California’s Disneyland, which opened back in May.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
81°
few clouds
humidity: 39%
wind: 16mph W
H 76 • L 75
80°
Fri
75°
Sat
73°
Sun
75°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup