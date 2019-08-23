BREAKING NEWS

Disney unveils concept art for Avengers Campus; first-ever ‘Moana’ attraction

The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA(ANAHEIM) — At the D23 Expo in California Friday, Disney announced some big plans for its theme parks.

First, the new concept art was revealed for its Marvel-themed Avengers Campus, currently under construction at California Adventure and Disneyland Paris. Those lands will be part of an “interconnected, global story.”

More details about the Avengers Campus will be revealed on Sunday.

Disney also announced the first-ever Moana attraction set to open in Disney World’s Epcot. The attraction, called “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana,” will allow guests to interact with “magical, living water.”

Epcot will also add an indoor Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster, a Ratatouille ride inspired by the one currently operating in Disneyland Paris and new landscaping around the property.

Also today at D23, Robert Downey Jr., Christina Aguilera, Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star Ming-Na Wen were all inducted as Disney Legends.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

