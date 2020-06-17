Disney releasing 4K version of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ to woo UK moviegoers back to cinemas

“Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” – Photo by Araya Diaz/WireImage(LONDON) — With movie theaters in the U.K. gearing up for a July 4 opening following COVID-19 closures, Disney is offering the theatrical re-release of a classic to bring moviegoers back: Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

Variety reports that the 4K version of the film — arguably most fans’ favorite installment from George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away — will hit U.K. theaters, the first time the high-definition version will be seen on the big screen.

Prior to this, the 1980 film, the second Star Wars film to be released, was only available in 4K on Disney+ and on Blu-ray, along with other movies from the Skywalker Saga.

The hope is that theatrically releasing The Empire Strikes Back will help get people back in theaters, which globally have been devastated by shutdowns from the virus. Other studios are also re-releasing classic movies to theater chains at discounted prices.

Star Wars is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

