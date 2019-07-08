BREAKING NEWS

Disney channel star Cameron Boyce dies at age 20

Posted On 08 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Disney channel star Cameron Boyce dies at age 20 https://linewsradio.com/disney-channel-star-cameron-boyce-dies-at-age-20/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Disney Channel/Bob D’Amico(LOS ANGELES) — Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Disney channel franchise Descendants and the TV show Jessie, has died of “an ongoing medical condition” at the age 20, his family confirmed to ABC News on Saturday night. He was just 20 years old.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson said on behalf of the Boyce family. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. …We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Boyce made his acting debut in the horror film Mirrors at just nine years old. Two years later, he appeared in the blockbuster Adam Sandler flick Grown Ups, as one of Sandler’s children.

“Too Young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around,” Sandler wrote on Twitter Sunday, in part. “All our hearts are broken.”

Boyce first achieved stardom in the Disney channel show Jessie, playing Luke Ross, alongside the eponymous Jessie Prescott, played by Debby Ryan.  However, it was Boyce’s role in the Descendants films that catapulted him to even greater heights.

Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted Sunday, “The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends.”

Boyce was also set to appear as a series regular in HBO’s new show, Mrs. Fletcher, starring Kathryn Hahn.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
71°
light rain
humidity: 69%
wind: 5mph ENE
H 74 • L 73
85°
Tue
84°
Wed
80°
Thu
82°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup