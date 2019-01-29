BREAKING NEWS

Disney bringing 'Black Panther' back to theaters — for free — for Black History month

Posted On 29 Jan 2019
Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — In honor of Black History month, Disney is bringing fans back to Wakanda.

Disney announced on Monday that its Academy Award-nominated superhero film would be making a return to theaters in celebration of Black History Month. The free screenings, which will last from February 1 through February 7, will be available at 250 participating AMC theaters nationwide.

In addition, Walt Disney Studios is giving a $1.5 million grant to the United Negro College Fund to help further “its mission to help minority students access and move to and through college.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, which on Sunday won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Award, is also nominated for seven Oscars including Best Picture. Among its other nods: one for Hannah Beachler for Best Production Design — the first black person ever to be nominated in that category — and another for Ruth E. Carter for Best Costume Design.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Forest Whitaker.

For information on the free tickets to the Black Panther and a list of AMC participating theaters go to: weticketit.com/blackpanther.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

