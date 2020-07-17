Discovery paying tribute to Grant Imahara with TV show marathon, memorial video

Discovery(LOS ANGELES) — Fans of electrical engineer, roboticist, and geek icon Grant Imahara were stunned by his death Monday, when the Mythbusters veteran and Battlebots champion died suddenly of a brain aneurysm at age 49.

To pay tribute, Discovery and Science Channel announced it will air a marathon of shows featuring Imahara, starting Friday.

The Discovery network has also produced a video memorializing Imahara, featuring some classic moments of his time on Mythbusters.

Here’s the Imahara marathon lineup:

Discovery Channel – Friday, July 17

8 a.m. – Killer Robots: Robo Games 2011

9 a.m. – MythBusters — “Mailbag Special”

10 a.m. – MythBusters — “Motorcycle Water Ski”

11 a.m. – MythBusters — “Paper Armor”

12 p.m. – MythBusters — “Blue Ice”



Science Channel – Saturday, July 18

3 p.m. – Killer Robots: Robogames 2011

4 p.m. – MythBusters: “Shooting Fish in a Barrel”

5 p.m. – MythBusters: “Dog Myths”

6 p.m. – MythBusters: “Paper Armor”

7 p.m. – MythBusters: “Motorcycle Water Ski”

8 p.m. – White Rabbit Project: “May G Force Be with You”

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

