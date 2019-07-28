BREAKING NEWS

Director of National Intelligence expected depart Trump administration: Sources

Posted On 28 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Political News Director of National Intelligence expected depart Trump administration: Sources https://linewsradio.com/director-of-national-intelligence-expected-depart-trump-administration-sources/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

Rawf8/iStock(WASHINGTON)– Dan Coats is expected to step down in the coming days as director of national intelligence, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News.

Sources also told ABC News that President Donald Trump is leaning towards naming Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, as Coats’ replacement. Ratcliffe had a very tense exchange with former special counsel Robert Mueller during his congressional testimony last week.

The White House and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
83°
few clouds
humidity: 69%
wind: 15mph SW
H 82 • L 80
88°
Mon
86°
Tue
83°
Wed
82°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup