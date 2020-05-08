BREAKING NEWS

Did ‘The Simpsons’ predict COVID-19 and murder hornets?

Posted On 08 May 2020
By :
Comment: 0

© 2019 by Fox Media LLC(LOS ANGELES) — The Simpsons has seemingly predicted the future once again.

As an article from CNET points out, in a 1993 episode, the long-running animated series featured not only a COVID-19-like virus, but also — murder hornets.

In season four, episode 21, a disease called The Osaka Flu infiltrates Springfield from Asia and the citizens storm a hospital demanding a cure. As people mob a truck they believe contains the cure, they knock over a crate labeled “Killer Bees,” which unleashes a swarm of the deadly insects.

The episode also featured Springfield’s mayor not taking the virus seriously, and Marge being stuck at home caring for her sick family.

The Simpsons, of course, has “predicted” many events that eventually came to pass, including Disney’s purchase of Fox, Donald Trump becoming president, and the ending of Game of Thrones.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
May 2020
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup