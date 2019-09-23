BREAKING NEWS

Did the Emmys audience laugh at Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner?

Posted On 23 Sep 2019
© 2019 Fox Media LLC. Cr: FOX(LOS ANGELES) — While many deliberate attempts at comedy at Sunday night’s Emmy Awards fell flat, one seemingly unintentional punchline left ’em laughing.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner presented the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Series, and the audience loudly broke out in laughter during their speech.

The chuckles started when Kardashian began with, “Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves.”

The laughter grew as Jenner added, “Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted.” Jenner’s eyes widened as she scanned the audience as she spoke while her older sister remained unrattled. 

The question is: was the audience laughing at them or with them?

If the majority of the twitter reaction is any judge, it seems to be the former. It should be said some reactions praised the laughing audience, others called the reaction mean-spirited. 

For those interested, the award went to RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

