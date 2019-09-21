U.S. NEWS Detour leads Massachusetts man, Peter Levesque, to a $10 million lottery win https://linewsradio.com/detour-leads-massachusetts-man-peter-levesque-to-a-10-million-lottery-win/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Masslottery.com(TAUNTON, Mass.) — A minor detour led to major winnings for one Massachusetts man.

Peter Levesque was driving back to his Taunton home from lunch when he came across road closures and was forced to take a different route, through the nearby town of Raynham, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Along the way, Levesque stopped at a Stop N Go Express gas station and decided to purchase a $10,000,000 Big Money scratch ticket, the lottery said Tuesday.

The ticket ended up being a $10 million winner.

Levesque hopes to use his winnings to either build or buy a new home, according to the lottery.

He could not be reached for comment.

The lucky winner chose to receive his prize with a one-time payment of $6,500,000, before taxes, according to the lottery.

The gas station will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

