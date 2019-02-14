BREAKING NEWS

Denver teachers strike ends with ‘historic’ deal

Posted On 14 Feb 2019
ogolne/iStock(DENVER) — Striking Denver public school teachers could be headed back to classrooms Thursday after reaching a “historic” deal with the school district to boost their pay.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association declared its three-day strike over on Thursday and members are set to vote on whether to ratify a deal reached with the Denver Public School District.

“This agreement is a win, plain and simple: for our students; for our educators; and for our communities,” said union president Henry Roman, an elementary school teacher, in a statement.

