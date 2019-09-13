Entertainment News Demi Moore talks suicide, sobriety, and scandal in her new memoir 'Inside Out' https://linewsradio.com/demi-moore-talks-suicide-sobriety-and-scandal-in-her-new-memoir-inside-out/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Mariano Vivanco/Harper’s Bazaar(LOS ANGELES) — Ahead of her new memoir, Inside Out, Demi Moore bares it all for Harper’s Bazaar — both physically and emotionally.

Gracing the cover in the nude, Moore shares deeply personal stories about the highs and lows of her personal life, her Hollywood career, and how it has all molded her into the person she is today.

In her new book, the actress who defined Hollywood in the 1990s with roles from Ghost to G.I. Jane, takes a candid look at past relationships, childhood struggles, overcoming addiction and her rise to fame.

One vivid memory that Moore said her memoir includes is the time she had to help her father stop one of her mother’s suicide attempts at age 12 — an experience that signaled to her that her “childhood was over.”

The actress also opened up about her struggle with sobriety. She got sober for the first time in her 20s, relapsed in her 40s after a miscarriage, and regained that sobriety in her 50s.

“Part of being sober is, I don’t want to miss a moment of life…even if that means being in some pain,” she wrote.

Her memoir also looks back at her marriages and becoming a mother.

Moore first married musician Freddie Moore as a teen, but the pair split after just a few years. She then married fellow A-list actor Bruce Willis in 1987 and took on the biggest role of her life, being a mother.

Moore and Willis had three children together: Rumer, Scout and Talluhlah Willis.



Moore alleges that her third husband, Ashton Kutcher, was unfaithful, and their marriage resulted in a miscarriage at 42 that left her devastated, and sent her back into addiction.

Moore’s new memoir hits bookshelves Sept. 24.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.