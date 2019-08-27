BREAKING NEWS

Demi Lovato to guest star on ‘Will & Grace’

Posted On 27 Aug 2019
NBC(LOS ANGELES) — After announcing she would be joining the new Netflix musical comedy Eurovision last week, Demi Lovato has lined up yet another acting gig.

The singer has been cast as a guest star on the upcoming season of NBC’s Will & Grace. Entertainment Weekly reports she’ll play the role of Jenny, a woman who comes into Will’s life in an unexpected way.

Demi posted an Instagram photo from the set of the sitcom Tuesday, featuring her sitting on the Will & Grace couch reading a script. “Will & Grace & Demi,” she captioned it.

On Monday, she had teased the new project on her Instagram Story, writing, “Okay, I can’t tell you guys what I’m doing today (you’ll find out super soon tho) but it’s making me SO HAPPY, I’m having SO MUCH FUN and I can’t stop laughing.”

She’ll reportedly appear in three episodes sometime next year. The third and final season of the revival will be back as part of NBC’s midseason lineup. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

