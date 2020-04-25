Demi Lovato reuniting virtually with her ‘Sonny with a Chance’ co-stars this weekend

“Sonny With A Chance” cast – Photo by Dean Hendler/Disney Channel via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Demi Lovato is revisiting her Disney Channel days.

The singer will be reuniting with her Sonny with a Chance castmates virtually this weekend.

Former co-stars Tiffany Thornton, Sterling Knight, Brandon Mychal Smith, and Allisyn Snyder posted about the virtual reunion on Instagram, revealing that Demi will be participating.

Also joining in on the fun will be Douglas Brochu, Audrey Whitby, Shayne Topp, Damien Haas, and Matthew Scott Montgomery.

The reunion is taking place via Instagram, Saturday, April 25. An exact time has not yet been given.

Demi starred on the series for two seasons from 2009 to 2011. She played Sonny Munroe, a teen who lands a role on her favorite sketch comedy show.

After Demi left the show, a spin-off series, So Random!, aired for one season.

