Delta makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane in Mexico, forecast to hit US Friday

Posted On 07 Oct 2020
ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Delta has made landfall in Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane and is set to slam into the Texas-Louisiana border later this week.

Storm surge will be the biggest threat in Cancun and along the coastal Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday.

On Friday afternoon, Delta is forecast to make landfall along the Gulf Coast, possibly as a major hurricane with 115 mph winds.

The latest track shows landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, close to where Hurricane Laura made landfall.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Texas and Louisiana. A storm surge watch was issued from Texas to the Alabama-Florida border.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency and requested a pre-landfall Federal Declaration of Emergency in a letter to the president.

“Already, we are coordinating with our federal partners to respond, as we have been since the start of the COVID pandemic in March and through several tropical events, including the devastation of Hurricane Laura in Southwest Louisiana. All Louisianans should use today to prepare for Hurricane Delta, heeding the direction of their local leaders when it comes to evacuations,” Edwards said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has also issued a state of emergency and ordered some evacuations.

Heavy rainfall will fall not only on the coast, but also well inland, up the Mississippi River to Tennessee and into the Ohio River Valley on Saturday. Flash flooding is expected in these areas this weekend.

When Hurricane Delta makes landfall, it will break the record for most storms to make landfall in one season in the continental U.S.

The other nine named storms that made landfall this season were: Tropical Storm Bertha (South Carolina); Tropical Storm Cristobal (Louisiana); Tropical Storm Fay (New Jersey); Hurricane Hanna (Texas); Hurricane Isaias (North Carolina); Hurricane Laura (Louisiana); Tropical Storm Marco (Louisiana), Hurricane Sally (Alabama); and Tropical Storm Beta (Texas).

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

