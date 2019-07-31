U.S. NEWS Delta Airlines pilot arrested at Minneapolis airport on suspicion of intoxication https://linewsradio.com/delta-airlines-pilot-arrested-at-minneapolis-airport-on-suspicion-of-intoxication/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

LETG Jail(MINNEAPOLIS) — A Delta Airlines pilot was arrested Tuesday morning after he was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), according to airport officials.

The pilot Gabriel Lyle Schroeder, 37, was arrested and booked shortly after 11 a.m. CST. Officials told ABC News that Schroeder turned around and removed himself from the security line when he noticed TSA agents were conducting additional screenings for crew members.

His behavior was marked as suspicious by TSA officers who notified police. According to a TSA spokesperson, officers could smell alcohol on Schroeder’s breath when he eventually re-entered security.

Schroeder then boarded the flight, originally scheduled to fly to San Diego, and was removed by police 20 minutes before takeoff, according to an MSP spokesperson. Some passengers were forced to deplane after the flight was no longer fully staffed.

An airport spokesperson said Minneapolis Airport Police conducted two sobriety checks — the first revealing Schroeder was under the influence of alcohol, and the second still pending. Officers also found Schroeder was in possession of an “alcohol container.”

Pilots face a strict blood alcohol level restrictions, with .04 being considered illegal. Officials would not comment on the results of Schroeder’s first sobriety test since the investigation is ongoing.

A Delta spokesperson told ABC News Delta hired another pilot to complete the trip and passengers arrived in San Diego with a one-hour delay.

“Delta’s alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation,” Delta Airlines said. “Delta is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.”

ABC News could not reach Schroeder for comment.

